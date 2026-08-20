Numbness, tingling in feet could be peripheral neuropathy

For the last 5 years I have been experiencing numbness and tingling problem in my feet. My tests for sugar, vitamins D and B12 levels are normal. I am taking vitamin B complex and B12 supplements for over 3 years now but the improvement is very little. Kindly suggest some treatment. — RP Choudhury, Zirakpur

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Don’t treat these symptoms with just supplements, as your B12 and other levels are normal. Several issues can cause these symptoms, including peripheral neuropathy, thyroid , kidney disorders, certain medications, alcohol use or some other unidentified cause. I recommend a detailed neurological examination and nerve conduction study with EMG to assess nerve function. Depending on the findings, additional blood investigations could be needed. Treatment depends on finding the underlying cause and may include medicines specifically for neuropathic symptoms. Please consult a neurologist as soon as you can. — Dr Pradeep Kumar Sharma, HoD, Neurology, Livasa Hospital, Mohali

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I have gallbladder stones and frequently experience severe, unbearable pain. Whenever I consult my doctor, he recommends surgery. However, my pre-surgery reports show that I am unfit for the procedure because of my low haemoglobin levels, which range between 5 and 6 gm/dL. I have been denied surgery three times so far. Please suggest what measures I should take to manage this situation and deal with the recurring pain. — Amarjit Kaur (70), Mohali

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Severe pain from gallstones requires surgery, but a haemoglobin level of 5–6 g/dL warrants urgent evaluation. The cause of the severe anaemia must be established, including iron, vitamin B12 or folate deficiencies and ongoing blood loss (with stool occult blood testing), and premature destruction of red cells. Depending on symptoms, clinical stability and the underlying cause, blood transfusion may be required, while intravenous iron can replenish iron stores more rapidly if iron deficiency is detected. — Dr Atul Joshi, General, Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeon, Fortis, Mohali

My father (75) has been taking the same medication for hypertension for 20 years. Recently, he suffered a heart attack and developed a severe lung infection. He remained in ICU for four days. He also underwent a stent surgery in his artery. He was later discharged. The doctors said no further treatment was possible as only 10-11 per cent of his heart was functional. He has been provided with an oxygen concentrator to ease his breathing at home. He appears fairly normal to us. What should we do to help him recover and maintain his health? — Mandeep Singh, 41, Mohali

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When heart function is severely reduced after a heart attack, recovery requires careful and continued medical supervision. Medicines prescribed after a heart attack and stent are important and should be taken regularly. Follow-up should include monitoring heart function, blood pressure, kidney function and oxygen levels. A low-salt diet, appropriate fluid intake and gradual physical activity, as advised by the treating team, can support recovery. Any new or worsening breathlessness, chest discomfort, swelling or fatigue should be evaluated promptly by a medical professional. However, more details such as ECG, Echo report or angiography report among others may be required to share a better opinion on the same. — Dr Pradeep Jain, Cardiologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi