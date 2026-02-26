Numismatics workshop for history students at Bhuri Singh Museum

The Bhuri Singh Museum in Chamba organised a one-day workshop on numismatics for the students of Government PG College. The workshop aimed at introducing students to the scientific study of coins and their importance in understanding history.

Advertisement

Curator of the museum Surender Thakur conducted the session and apprised the students about coins from the ancient, medieval and modern periods. He explained how coins served as valuable historical sources, offering insights into the political, economic and cultural conditions of different eras. Through a detailed presentation, he highlighted the evolution of coinage in India and the changes in design, inscriptions, scripts and symbols over time.

Advertisement

Thakur elaborated on the process of coin-making in different periods, including traditional methods such as casting and die-striking. He also discussed the metallurgical aspects of coins, explaining how metals like gold, silver and copper were refined and alloyed to produce durable currency. The students were informed about how the composition and purity of metals often reflected the economic strength and technological advancement of a ruling dynasty.

Advertisement

Rare coins from the museum’s collection were displayed during the workshop, allowing students to closely observe their weight, texture, engravings and motifs. The curator explained how historians and archaeologists study coins to determine the chronology of rulers, trade relations and regional influences.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students of history actively participated in the workshop and interacted with the curator, seeking clarifications on various aspects of numismatics. The session concluded with an interactive discussion, where students expressed keen interest in pursuing further research in the field.

Advertisement

Numismatics, often regarded as an auxiliary discipline of history and archaeology, plays a crucial role in reconstructing the past. Workshops such as this provide practical exposure to students and strengthen their understanding of historical evidence beyond textbooks.