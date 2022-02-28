Nurpur: Appeal for early evacuation

Nurpur, February 27
Parents of Shreya Sharma of ward number 7 in the town, who is stuck in war-torn Ukraine’s Kyiv city, have appealed to the state government for her early evacuation.
A fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, she was scheduled to return on February 24. She, along with 30 Indian students, had travelled in a bus for 480 km to reach the Kyiv airport but due to the Russian attack, the airport runway was damaged. Then these students approached the Indian embassy that arranged them a shelter in a school bunker near the embassy office.
Shreya has shared her ordeal while staying in the bunker in a video clip received by her parents. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA
On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...