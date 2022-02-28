Nurpur: Appeal for early evacuation

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 27

Parents of Shreya Sharma of ward number 7 in the town, who is stuck in war-torn Ukraine’s Kyiv city, have appealed to the state government for her early evacuation.

A fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, she was scheduled to return on February 24. She, along with 30 Indian students, had travelled in a bus for 480 km to reach the Kyiv airport but due to the Russian attack, the airport runway was damaged. Then these students approached the Indian embassy that arranged them a shelter in a school bunker near the embassy office.

Shreya has shared her ordeal while staying in the bunker in a video clip received by her parents. —