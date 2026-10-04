Nurpur Block Medical Office still split between two locations; health staff inconvenienced

The Block Medical Office (BMO), Nurpur, continues to function from two locations, with its medicine store and several key staff members still stationed at the Civil Hospital, Gangath, nearly a decade after the office was shifted to Kamnala panchayat in Nurpur.

The BMO was relocated from Gangath in the neighbouring Indora subdivision of Kangra district to Kamnala panchayat in 2016. The Health Department subsequently issued a notification in September 2022 formally renaming it as BMO, Nurpur. However, the administrative and logistical set-up of the block has yet to be fully shifted.

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The arrangement has caused inconvenience to health personnel, particularly pharmacists posted at primary health centres (PHCs) and community health officers (CHOs) working at health sub-centres, who still have to visit Gangath to collect medicines for their facilities. The medicine store, a crucial component of the block-level health infrastructure, continues to operate from the Civil Hospital, Gangath, where the Chief Pharmacy Officer is also posted. The Block Health Supervisor and other associated staff are likewise functioning from the old location.

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The issue has gained significance after the Health Department established a vaccine store-cum-cold chain point at the Primary Health Centre, Nurpur, in June this year. The facility enables local health authorities to store and supply vaccines required for children and expectant mothers. Earlier, these vaccines were procured from the Civil Hospital, Gangath.

Local residents have questioned the rationale behind retaining the medicine store at Gangath when a dedicated vaccine storage facility has already been established at Nurpur. They have demanded the consolidation of the BMO’s essential facilities at Nurpur, arguing that the current arrangement results in unnecessary movement of health staff and hampers the timely supply of medicines to peripheral health institutions.

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Dr Dilwar Singh, Block Medical Officer, Nurpur, confirmed that the medicine store and the staff associated with it continue to function from the Civil Hospital, Gangath. He said the BMO’s jurisdiction covers nine PHCs, 26 health sub-centres, the Civil Hospital at Gangath and the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kherian.

Niti Mahajan, chairperson of the Nurpur Municipal Council, said the medicine store should be shifted to the PHC at Nurpur, where the vaccine store-cum-cold chain facility has already been established. She urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene and direct the Health Department to relocate the medicine store and the required operational staff to Nurpur.

Residents have also urged the government to shift the remaining BMO facilities to Nurpur, bringing the entire block-level health administration within the Nurpur Assembly constituency and reducing the travel burden on healthcare workers.

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Caption: Residents demand the shifting of a medicine store from the Gangath Civil Hospital to the Primary Health Centre, Nurpur.