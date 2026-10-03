Nurpur block tops Kangra in HPV vaccination drive

The Nurpur health block has topped all 15 health blocks in Kangra district in the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign being carried out under the National Health Mission (NHM) to prevent cervical cancer.

The block achieved 85 per cent vaccination coverage and was awarded an appreciation certificate by the NHM. Nurpur Block Medical Officer Dr Dilwar Singh was honoured in Shimla yesterday by the Secretary, Health, Himachal Pradesh Government.

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According to officials, 698 of the 826 targeted adolescent girls in the Nurpur health block have been vaccinated, giving it the highest coverage in the district.

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The Fatehpur health block stood second with 75 per cent coverage. At the district level, 4,072 of the 8,453 targeted girls have been vaccinated so far, taking the overall coverage to 48 per cent. The Tiara health block recorded the lowest coverage in the district at 35 per cent.