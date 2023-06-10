Nurpur BMO's office being run from Gangath hospital

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 9

The office of the Nurpur Block Medical Officer (BMO), which was shifted from Gangath in the neighbouring Indora subdivision to Kamnala near here in March 2016, is still functioning from the Civil Hospital, Gangath.

With the exception of the administrative office of the BMO, which has been established on the new premises at Kamnala, other departments are still being run from the far-off Civil Hospital at Gangath.

As per the official information, the Chief Pharmacy Officer and the Block Health Supervisor, who prepares field reports of medical activities of all primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs) and health sub-centres under the Nurpur medical block, are still working from the Gangath hospital.

In the official records, the BMO, Gangath, was renamed as BMO, Nurpur, last year.

Nurpur BMO Dilwar Singh said, “I have written to the authorities for establishing requisite infrastructure in the new building and then shift all associated offices to the Kamnala premises.”