Nurpur cops forfeit drug peddler’s Rs 48L assets

In a first for Himachal Pradesh, the Nurpur police have secured the forfeiture of illegally acquired assets worth Rs 48.31 lakh belonging to a habitual drug trafficker detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.

The forfeiture order was issued by the Competent Authority and Administrator, SAFEM(FOP)A and NDPS Act, New Delhi, under Sections 68-I (1) and 68-I(3) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The assets, valued at Rs 48,30,997, have been forfeited in favour of the Central Government, free from all encumbrances.

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The case pertains to Shamsher Singh, a resident of Sirat village in Indora tehsil of Kangra district. On July 30, 2023, the Damtal police seized 10.1 grams of heroin (chitta) and Rs 8,500 from him during a police naka at Bhadroya. An FIR was registered under Sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act.

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Singh had previously been booked in two other NDPS cases. In May 2022, police seized 8.35 grams of heroin from him, while another case was registered in September that year following the recovery of 9.92 grams. Both cases were registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the Act. Citing his repeated alleged involvement in drug trafficking, the Nurpur district police recommended his preventive detention to the state Home Secretary on September 26, 2024. The competent authority issued a detention order under Section 3(1) of the PIT-NDPS Act on March 20, 2025. Singh was detained on March 24, 2025, and was subsequently released on bail after undergoing detention.

During a financial investigation, police identified assets allegedly acquired through drug trafficking. The Damtal police froze the properties under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act on June 12, 2025. The freezing order was confirmed by the competent authority on July 9, 2025.

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Nurpur SP Ilma Afroz said the forfeited assets included a two-storey residential house at Chhanni village in Indora tehsil, valued at Rs 45,90,557. The remaining Rs 2,40,440 comprised cash seized in the three NDPS cases: Rs 12,740 and Rs 2,19,200 in the two cases registered in 2022, and Rs 8,500 in the 2023 case.

Afroz said the Nurpur police had frozen assets worth around Rs 23.55 crore in 15 NDPS cases since the district police unit was established in August 2022.