Nurpur cops move to freeze assets worth Rs 1 crore in NDPS case

The Nurpur police have initiated proceedings to freeze three properties worth Rs 1.01 crore allegedly linked to proceeds of drug trafficking in an NDPS case registered at Indora police station.

Acting under Sections 68F(1) and 68E of the NDPS Act, the police identified assets worth Rs 1.01 crore. These include a multi-storey house valued at Rs 61.96 lakh belonging to convicted drug offender Dilviro and her family, a house and household articles worth Rs 32.60 lakh linked to her son Mithun alias Chhappar, and a car valued at Rs 6.98 lakh registered in the name of her daughter Gharo Devi.

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Dilviro, a resident of Chhanni village, was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh in the case on April 1, 2025. The police said three and two NDPS cases had been registered against her at Indora and Damtal police stations, respectively, while 14 NDPS cases had been registered against Mithun at different police stations in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

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The action followed a financial investigation covering revenue records, income-tax-related information, vehicle registration details and property valuation records.

Nurpur SP Ilma Afroz said the latest action was part of the police strategy to target the alleged economic infrastructure of the illegal drug trade. Properties and other assets suspected to have been acquired from drug trafficking would be examined in accordance with law, she said.

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She added that the freezing proceedings initiated by the Indora SHO were subject to confirmation by the competent authority-cum-designated NDPS court, Delhi, and the case was being submitted to the authority for further requisite legal action.