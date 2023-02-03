Nurpur cops raid jeweller's shop, seize Rs 56 lakh

NURPUR, FEBRUARY 2
After interrogation of accused Rohit and Vishal involved in inter-state drug trafficking racket, the Nurpur police today conducted a raid at a jeweller’s shop at Pathankot and recovered Rs 56.25 lakh from its owner.
According to Kangra SP Ashok Ratan, the raid was conducted after information given by drug accused Rohit, who had deposited the seized money with the shop owner for preparing gold ornaments.
He said the accused had amassed this money through illegal drug trade. Claiming it was the biggest-ever recovery of a drug cache in this inter-state border region, the SP said that the police would investigate this drug trafficking case thoroughly so that the inter-state drug supplying chain could be smashed completely.
The Nurpur district police with its narcotics team have succeeded in busting an inter-state drug racket active in supplying narcotics and psychotropic drugs to local drug peddlers in the inter-state border areas here on Tuesday evening.
As per police information, the accused were main suppliers of narcotics to the peddlers at different locations under Nurpur police district. Police had been keeping a track to nab them along with consignment of drugs for the past four months.
