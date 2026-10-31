Nurpur councillors object to e-tenders for Rs 22 lakh works

Three BJP-supported councillors of the Municipal Council (MC), Nurpur, on Friday approached the local SDM and the officiating Executive Officer of the MC, seeking deferment of e-tenders issued on October 17 for 11 development works worth around Rs 22 lakh. The works are to be carried out through the Local Area Development Fund (LADF) of the MLA and the MP. The tenders are scheduled to open on the afternoon of October 31.

Objecting to the process, the councillors alleged that it had been initiated without informing elected MC representatives and lacked transparency. In a joint representation, Rajni Mahajan (ward 2), Ranjna Sharma (ward 5) and Chirag Gupta (ward 8) sought an inquiry into the tendering process and fresh online tenders to ensure transparency.

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Referring to an official communication stating that tender copies had been forwarded to all councillors, they said none of them had received the letter or any official information about the proposed works or the e-tendering. They demanded that the MC administration produce its dispatch records and proof of delivery.

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The councillors said elected ward representatives must be kept informed about development works in their areas, as they were accountable to residents for their execution and monitoring. They also questioned the delay in the construction and repair of community toilets sanctioned under the Swachh Bharat Mission on August 18, 2022. They clarified that they were not opposing any development work but demanding transparency, accountability and proper use of public funds.

In the memorandum, the councillors urged the SDM to investigate the tendering process for the 11 works, seek an explanation from the MC over the alleged non-delivery of official communications and ensure that details of proposed works and estimated costs are shared with councillors in future. The SDM-cum-Executive Officer of the Nurpur MC said the floated tenders could not be deferred or cancelled at this juncture, but he assured the complainants that their complaints would be looked into.

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In this connection, MC Chairperson Niti Mahajan said all deposit-related works, with approved estimates, had been tendered through the e-tendering process to ensure transparency, and there had been no irregularity in the process.