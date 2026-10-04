Nurpur: Damtal police take possession of frozen assets of drug peddler, wife

According to the district police, the Competent Authority-cum-Administrator (NDPS), New Delhi, issued an order on October 1, authorising the SHO, Damtal police station, to take the physical possession of the frozen properties of Balwinder Singh, alias Billa, and his wife Urmila Devi, both residents of Chhanni village, and manage them. The properties, including a hotel-cum-restaurant and eight shops, are located at Toki near the National Highway-44. The authorisation was issued under the provisions of the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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SP, Nurpur, Ilma Afroz told The Tribune that the district police had approached the Competent Authority-cum-Administrator seeking authorisation to take possession of the frozen properties of the drug peddlers and manage them. The SHO, Damtal police station, was subsequently authorised under Section 68-G of the NDPS Act by the authority to execute the order issued on Thursday. She added that the action represented a shift towards targeting assets allegedly created through drug trafficking money.

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The SP said, “This decisive shift towards striking directly at narco-wealth under Chapter V-A of the NDPS Act will play a vital role in dismantling the financial network of the interstate drug mafia.” She added that three FIRs under the NDPS Act had been registered against Balwinder Singh at the Damtal police station and two at the Indora police station. "Balwinder Singh has been convicted in one of the cases and is at present lodged in judicial custody at the Dharamsala jail," she asserted.

The competent authority had on September 9 ordered the freezing of assets worth around Rs 3.32 crore. The police had frozen the properties on September 12 by affixing notices and signboards stating the action.

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Caption: The Damtal police in Nurpur took possession of the immovable properties of drug peddler Balwinder Singh and his wife on Friday.