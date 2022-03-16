Nurpur: Employee leaders being victimised, claims union

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MARCH 15

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) employees union has accused the state government of victimising their leaders for raising demands.

Kuldeep Kharwara, state president of the union, in a statement here today claimed that the trade unions had the right to raise demands of implementation of Punjab Pay Commission, framing of a policy for 30,000 outsourced employees and restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) before an elected government by holding demonstration but the state government had started victimizing and harassing trade union leaders.

He criticised the government for initiating a number of departmental inquiries against Varinder Chouhan, president of Joint Employees Federation, along with 10 other employee leaders and said they had been transferred to remote areas of the state.

He alleged that the state government was adopting an oppressive approach to muffle the voice of employees and end trade union culture in the state by registering false police cases against employee leaders and issuing their posting orders. He sought immediate revocation of FIRs and transfer orders.