Nurpur: Funds for housing of hospital staff diverted for 50-bed facility

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, September 29

The Health Department has asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to divert funds meant for the construction of a housing colony for the Nurpur Civil Hospital staff for completing the 50-bed Mother Child Hospital (MCH) in the town. The state government had instructed the district Health Department to divert these funds.

JS Rana, Executive Engineer, PWD, Nurpur subdivision, says that the department has received a communication from the Kangra Chief Medical Officer and the process to divert the funds has been started. The PWD will transfer Rs 1.07 crore for the construction of the MCH.

The housing colony project approved seven years ago, which was to be built at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore, has been hit by red tape. Under the project, Type II and I apartments were to be constructed for more than 50 paramedical and Class IV staff, respectively. But as of now, no land has been identified for the project. The Health Department had deposited Rs 1.07 crore for its construction but the funds were lying unused.

The issue was also raised during the meeting of the Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) of the Non-Gazetted Officer (NGO) Federation of the Nurpur unit on March 24. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Nupur SDM.

The federation’s president, Rajesh Sahtora, said the Revenue Department had assured to identify a 10-kanal land in the Ganhi-Lagor gram panchayat but no initiative had been taken in this direction.

However, Nurpur SDM Anil Bhardwaj said the Health Department had not submitted a formal request application to the Revenue Department mentioning to provide the requisite government land for the proposed housing colony. Meanwhile, Dr Sushil Sharma, Medical Superintendent, Nurpur Civil Hospital, says the issue was discussed in the JCC meeting of the NGO Federation. If any formal request letter was required, the Health Department would submit it to the revenue authorities, he adds.

The number of Nurpur Civil Hospital staff increased four years ago when it was upgraded from 100 bed to a 200-bed facility. Several specialist doctors, medical officers, paramedical staff and other supporting staff were transferred. This staff is finding it difficult to arrange accommodation in the town. At present, there are two residential blocks comprising 12 Type IV apartments for doctors.