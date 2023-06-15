Nurpur hospital equipment shifted to Una

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, JUNE 14

The much-awaited 50-bed Mother-Child Hospital (MCH) built here at a cost of Rs 13 crore was inaugurated in October last before the Assembly elections.

When the people here were waiting for it to be functional, its equipment has been shifted to the MCH in Una causing a lot of resentment among local public. They had been waiting for medical facilities of the hospital for the past eight months.

As per information, the state health department under the National Health Mission had procured this equipment from a government-owned medical equipment manufacturing company (HLL Lifecare Ltd, Chennai) last year before inauguration of the hospital premises. Now following directions from the state health authorities, the company has shifted this equipment to Una’s Mother Child Hospital.

The triple-story MCH at Nurpur was inaugurated on October 8 last year by former Forest Minister and local ex-MLA Rakesh Pathania before Assembly elections.

The change of government in the state six months ago halted the completion of the remaining civil works. Neither electricity nor water connections has been installed at the hospital. No specialists or supporting staff was posted to make it functional.

Medical Superintendent, Nurpur Civil Hospital, Dr Neerja Gupta said she had conveyed the transfer of the equipment to higher authorities in the health department.