Nurpur, Kullu four-lane samiti members go on fast

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 8

Office-bearers and members of the Four-lane Sangharsh Samiti observed a fast on the premises of the mini-secretariat here on Wednesday in protest against the apathy of the government in addressing their issues.

Led by Darbari Singh, president of the samiti, the protesters sat on a fast in the scorching heat.

They later submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the SDM. The samiti demanded parity in disbursement of compensation given under the award one and two to the people affected by widening of the road from Kandwal to Seuni in the Nurpur section and not to compel them to opt for arbitration.

It also demanded compensation for the whole building or structure being partially acquired by the NHAI for the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project. It pleaded that the dismantled portions of the buildings were of no use for the affected people.

The samiti also wanted the enforcement of the Land Acquisition Act-2013 for giving the factor-2 compensation to the affected people.

Meanwhile, Kangra district Congress president Ajay Mahajan has alleged that the government was insensitive towards the problems of the people affected by the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project. He said that the government had constituted two Cabinet sub-committees since October 2018 to address the grievances of the affected people but to no avail.