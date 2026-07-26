Nurpur-Lahru road restored after 3-day blockade

The 15-km Nurpur-Lahru road connecting Kangra to Chamba district was on Saturday temporarily restored to all types of vehicular traffic, including heavy transport, after remaining blocked for three days due to a massive landslide.

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The road was blocked on July 21 after a massive landslide at Tikkar-Gala, a few kilometres from Lahru, completely damaged an around 200-metre stretch. To restore connectivity, the Public Works Department (PWD) carved out a temporary single-lane kucha passage by cutting the adjoining hillside with the help of three poclain machines.

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The PWD initially reopened the road for light vehicles on Friday evening. Although a trial of heavy vehicles was also conducted, continuous rainfall prompted the PWD authorities to restrict traffic to light vehicles. However, on Saturday, the department reopened the road for all categories of vehicles.

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The road connectivity restored by carving out a single-lane kucha passage is a temporary measure. The area remains highly vulnerable due to its fragile terrain and the threat of fresh landslides during rainfall. Executive Engineer, PWD division, Chowari, Narinder Chaudhary said that the restored road stretch was only a temporary arrangement. He advised motorists to drive cautiously, remain alert to any signs of fresh landslides and avoid crossing the road stretch if there was any indication of slope movement during rainfall.

The reopening of the road has brought much-needed relief to commuters from various parts of Chowari subdivision in Chamba district, who rely on this crucial route to reach Nurpur, Jassur and Pathankot in neighbouring Punjab for work, business and other daily needs.