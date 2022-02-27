Nurpur man gets six-month jail

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 26

Vikas Kapoor, Judicial Magistrate, 1st class, Indora, has convicted Ashwani Kumar of Kandwal in Nurpur in a cheque bounce case and sentenced him to six-month imprisonment. He has also been fined Rs 2.50 lakh. Complainant Des Raj, a resident of Bhadroya, had filed a case against Ashwani two years ago after a Rs 2-lakh cheque given by the accused bounced. —