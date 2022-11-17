Nurpur: Man, parents booked for abetting suicide

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 16

Following court order, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against Munish and his parents, residents of Dhar village, at Haripur police station last evening.

As per information, Rozi, wife of Munish, had reportedly committed self-immolation at her in-laws house in August. The police after preliminary investigation had registered a suicide case under 174 of the CrPC.

Rozi’s mother Sulekha, a resident of Lalpur village, filed a petition in the local judicial court under Section 156(3) of the CrPC, seeking its intervention in getting a case of harassment and abetment of suicide registered against the accused. Rozi had married Munish in 2019 and they had a daughter.

DSP, Dehra, Vishal Verma said that after getting a copy of the court order, a case for abetment of suicide had been registered against Munish and his parents. He added that the case would be thoroughly investigated.