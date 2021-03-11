Nurpur MC dumps, sets ablaze garbage near ITI

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 22

The disposal of waste material in Nurpur has become a cause for concern. Local residents are still awaiting a solid waste treatment plant (SWTP), which was proposed over a decade ago. In the absence of the plant, the Nurpur Municipal Council (MC) is dumping waste at a site near the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) on the Nurpur-Chinva link road.

People living around the site is worried, as the waste collected is regularly burnt there and sometimes it keeps smouldering for days. Since the quantity of hazardous and non-biodegradable materials is high, the residents and passersby are exposed to toxic gases and smoke, when the garbage is burnt.

Nurpur MC Executive Officer Asha Verma says miscreants burn garbage at the dumping site. Morning walkers use the road near the dumping site. People are concerned about their health. Also, the site is near a forested tract, posing a threat to the green cover.

Local residents Vipan, Mahinder, Ashok, Praveen, Rishi, Anoop, Manoj, Veena, Anil, Bharat Bushan and Rajneesh have appealed to the MC authorities not to burn non-biodegradable waste and initiate steps for the construction of an SWTP.

Asha says the MC has prepared a detailed project report of the proposed SWTP and its approval is in the final phase. She adds that the MC has adequate funds for the construction of the plant. It has also come to the fore that the government land, which is being used for dumping waste, has been transferred to the Nurpur MC and the SWTP will be constructed there.

#Environment #Pollution