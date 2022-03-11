Nurpur MC set to revise property tax

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, March 10

The BJP-supported Municipal Council (MC) in Nurpur is all set to revise the existing house tax structure by using the unit area method considering factors such as location, structure, age and occupancy of a building. The house tax rates are likely to rise manifold after the exercise.

The MC has mooted a proposal at its House meeting and decided to enforce the revised tax structure in the coming financial year, which has sparked off resentment among residents. A public notice for inviting objections has also been issued.

The MC has divided the area into two zones and house tax-cum-property tax has been proposed using the unit area method by taking into consideration the plinth area of a property to be measured in metres.

The MC has proposed different rates of property tax for residential and commercial buildings. According to Asha Verma, Executive Officer of the MC, property tax was being revised as per directions of the government and residents had been informed to lodge their objections within 10 days. She said the objections would be placed at the next meeting of the MC.

Krishna Mahajan, former chairperson of the Nurpur MC, said then MC had also received government directions to revise property tax two years ago but, at that time, the Congress-backed MC had turned down the proposal, keeping in view the larger interests of residents.

Meanwhile, former local MLA and Kangra district Congress president Ajay Mahajan has condemned the MC for proposing an unprecedented hike in property tax and threatened to hold demonstrations.