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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nurpur MCM DAV students qualify for State-Level Science Congress

Nurpur MCM DAV students qualify for State-Level Science Congress

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Students of MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni, with their certificates after the event.
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Students of MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni in Nurpur, have brought laurels to the institution at the 33rd District-Level Children Science Congress held at Government Senior Secondary School, Chari in Kangra district.

Aanjanya secured the first position in the Mathematics Olympiad in the senior secondary category and qualified to represent the district at the upcoming State-Level Children Science Congress. Inayata secured the third position in the Science Activity Corner in the senior category, showcasing practical scientific concepts before a panel of evaluators.

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The district-level event provided a platform to the students of various schools to showcase their scientific aptitude, analytical skills and problem-solving abilities through different competitions. At a felicitation assembly organised at the school on Wednesday, principal Anoop Chauhan greeted both students on their achievements.

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