Nurpur: Micro-irrigation workshop concludes

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, September 25

A two-day workshop on micro-irrigation, which was organised by the state Horticulture Department at the Regional Horticulture Research Centre (RHRC) here, concluded last evening. As many as 30 farmers and fruit growers of the area participated in the workshop.

Principal Scientist at the RHRC, Vipan Guleria, presided over the closing ceremony. He exhorted farmers to pay special attention to horticulture crop management under which they had to adopt modern farm techniques of water management.

“Micro-irrigation with proper water management is a method which releases water slowly in the form of discrete droplets and continuous drops. This system is low cost and water efficient. It is becoming popular in growing high quality horticulture crops,” said the principal scientist.

Guleria also laid emphasis on using drip irrigation for horticulture crops. He said the drip irrigation kept moisture levels at an optimal range and improved plant productivity and quality of horticulture yield.