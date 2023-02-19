Nurpur MLA to spend salary on building pucca houses for poor

Our Correspobndent

Nurpur, February 18

Ranbir Singh Nikka, first-time MLA from Nurpur, has announced that he will spend his monthly salary on the construction of pucca houses for the poorest of the poor in his constituency.

Nikka, while talking to mediapersons here today, said that he had during his Assembly election campaign promised to construct pucca houses for poor families, who lived in kutcha and dilapidated houses.

He said that initially he focused on making functional the newly built 50-bed Mother Child Hospital and an indoor stadium and the construction of an additional 100-bed ward in the 200-bed Civil Hospital. The tendering process for the ward was initiated during the previous BJP government.

Nikka said that he would ensure the auction of 29 shops built by the Nurpur Panchayat Samiti at Jassur that were lying unutilised for the past few years.

The MLA said that during the coming Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, he would raise the issue of the functional circle office of the HPSBL that the Congress government had closed. This office was a longstanding demand of residents of lower Kangra hills and was opened by the previous BJP government after a prolonged exercise.