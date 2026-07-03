Nurpur Municipal Council removes stray bulls from Ward-4

The newly constituted Municipal Council (MC) of Nurpur has in coordination with the local administration and the Animal Husbandry Department launched a special drive to remove stray cattle from public spaces. As part of the campaign, the MC captured seven stray bulls from Ward No. 4, using a hydraulic machine and shifted them to the gaushala at the Ram Gopal Temple at Damtal in Indora subdivision. A veterinary team from the local hospital tranquilised the animals using sedatives administered through dart guns. Once sedated, MC workers loaded the bulls onto pickup vehicles for transportation to the gaushala.

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MC Chairperson Niti Mahajan, who personally supervised the operation, said that complaints about stray cattle featured prominently during the door-to-door campaign during the recent civic body elections. She added that she had assured residents that the issue would be addressed on priority. “Keeping public safety in view, the MC has initiated this drive and it will be continued in a phased manner in all wards, subject to the availability of tranquiliser darts,” she asserted.

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Incidents of bull attacks had created fear among residents and commuters. In recent years, several elderly residents had been seriously injured in such attacks.

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Residents welcomed the initiative and urged the MC to continue the campaign until the town is made free of the stray cattle menace. They also urged the MC Chairperson to coordinate with the police to maintain a strict vigil against the alleged practice of abandoning unproductive cattle brought from Punjab during night and take stringent action against guilty people.