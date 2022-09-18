Nurpur: National basketball tourney ends, Punjab overall champ

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, September 17

The 72nd North Zone National Basketball Championship concluded at the Atal Indoor Stadium here late last evening. Punjab emerged as the overall champion by winning both men’s and women’s final matches.

Delhi women’s team and Haryana men’s team were adjudged runners-up. Punjab women’s team defeated Delhi team by 50-34 whereas in the men’s final, the Punjab team defeated Haryana by 71-56 to win the championship.

Forest and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania presided over the concluding ceremony. He honoured the winning and runner-up teams with trophies and medals.

The HP Basketball Association organised the four-day tournament. Twelve teams comprising 180 players from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir took part in the championship.

Pathania said that the championship had given a national-level identity to the newly built indoor stadium. He added that the Youth Services and Sports Department would endeavour to organise other national-level sports tournaments at the stadium in the coming days.

The minister said that the Central and state governments were making their best efforts to provide better facilities and infrastructure to players. He added that the Prime Minister’s ‘Khelo India’ programme was playing a significant role in honing sports skills of youngsters. He said that the initiative had given a boost to sports events across the country.