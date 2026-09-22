Nurpur NGO launches 60-day drive against chitta, drug abuse

To combat the growing menace of drug abuse, particularly heroin (chitta), in the inter-state border areas of Nurpur police district, the Idea of India Foundation, a local NGO, has launched a 60-day anti-drug awareness campaign in the Nurpur development block. The campaign began at Panjara gram panchayat on Sunday, where residents were sensitised to the harmful effects of drug abuse and the need for collective efforts to tackle the problem.

Rahul Sharma, president of the foundation, said the campaign had been launched under the slogan ‘Chitta Mukt, Nasha Mukt Nurpur’. He said awareness would be spread through corner meetings and door-to-door visits. Sharma said the fight against drug abuse could not be left to any individual or organisation and required the active participation of society as a whole. He stressed the need for sustained efforts to keep youngsters away from drugs by involving them in sports, education, employment and other constructive activities.

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“Our aim is to visit every panchayat every day and interact directly with families and youngsters. We are also seeking the cooperation of youth and women’s groups to ensure the participation of every section of society,” he said. The foundation would educate residents about the health, family and social consequences of drug addiction, besides discussing possible solutions and available avenues of help, he added. Members of the NGO were also present on the occasion.

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The foundation had earlier organised 10-day anti-drug awareness campaigns in Nurpur on May 15 and May 30, 2025. Sharma said the objective of the latest initiative was not only to create awareness about the dangers of drug addiction but also to guide and assist youngsters in staying away from the menace.