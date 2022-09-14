Nurpur officially gets Block Medical Officer

Nurpur, September 13
The Gangath Block Medical Officer (BMO) will now be called Nurpur BMO as the state Health Department recently issued a notification regarding the same. The state Cabinet had approved the renaming process last month.
Although the BMO office was shifted from Gangath in Indora Assembly constituency to Kamnala in Nurpur constituency on March 6, 2016, its name was not changed in the official records. As a result, correspondence to the office was still being maintained as BMO, Gangath. The office in Gangath was inaugurated in 1986.
The Tribune has highlighted this issue few months ago. The local unit of the Non-Gazetted Officers Federation has also raised the demand on several occasions. Rajesh Sahotra, the president of the association has welcomed the decision. Nurpur BMO Dr Dilwar Singh said after receiving the notification the name plate of the BMO, Gangath, had been replaced with BMO, Nurpur.
