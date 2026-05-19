Nurpur police arrest another drug peddler

As part of an intensified anti-drug campaign along the interstate border, the Nurpur police have arrested another suspected drug peddler using network tracing and backward linkages.

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According to officials, a Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team had previously seized 41.40 grams of heroin (chitta) from a house in Bhadroya village on May 15, arresting a mother and her son in connection with the recovery. A case under the NDPS Act was subsequently registered at the Damtal police station.

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Nurpur Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma stated that during interrogation, the arrested duo revealed the identity of another accomplice linked to the racket. Following a thorough investigation, the police arrested 22-year-old Manmohan Singh, alias Biru, a resident of Bhadroya village, last evening.

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A case under Section 29 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused, Singh said, while adding that further investigation was underway.