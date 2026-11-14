Nurpur police arrest Ludhiana man for harassing woman through fake Insta profiles

The Nurpur district police have arrested a Ludhiana-based man for allegedly harassing a woman by creating fake Instagram accounts in her name, posting objectionable content and threatening her and her family.

The accused, Sham Lal, son of Joginder Pal and a resident of Sherpur Chowk, Ludhiana, was arrested from Punjab in connection with a case registered at Damtal police station on August 26 under Sections 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that the accused created multiple fake Instagram profiles in her name and uploaded her photographs and those of her family members with obscene and objectionable comments. He also allegedly shared her mobile number on social media, following which she began receiving calls from unknown numbers. The accused further threatened to kill her and her family members through WhatsApp calls.

Acting on the complaint, the Damtal police launched an investigation with the assistance of the cyber cell. Technical evidence and other inputs helped the police trace and arrest the accused. The fake Instagram accounts were also blocked or deleted.

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Further probe is underway to examine the objectionable content and other digital evidence linked to the case. The Nurpur police have urged the public not to misuse social media for impersonation, harassment or intimidation and advised victims to report such incidents promptly while preserving screenshots, profile links and other digital evidence.