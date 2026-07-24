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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nurpur police arrest second accused in Rs 3.2-lakh cyber fraud case

Nurpur police arrest second accused in Rs 3.2-lakh cyber fraud case

The accused, Noor Alam, a resident of South Telua in Bettiah district of Bihar, was brought to Nurpur on Friday after the police obtained a three-day transit remand

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 06:19 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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The Nurpur district police have arrested a second accused in connection with a Rs 3.2-lakh cyber fraud case involving a woman from Nurpur. The accused, Noor Alam, a resident of South Telua in Bettiah district of Bihar, was brought to Nurpur on Friday after the police obtained a three-day transit remand.

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The case was registered at Nurpur police station on January 18, 2024, under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by Shimla Devi, wife of Girdhari Lal, a resident of Matholi village in Nurpur.

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According to the police, Shimla Devi received a phone call from a fraudster who impersonated her nephew, Janu. Claiming that he was stranded in Mexico and urgently needed financial assistance, the caller persuaded her to transfer Rs 3.2 lakh through UPI.

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Following the complaint, the district cyber cell launched an investigation, tracking bank accounts, digital transactions, financial trails and call detail records. Based on technical analysis, the police conducted raids at several locations across different states.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dharam Chand Verma said the first accused, Mahabir Kumar of Bihar, was identified during the investigation. Although he had fled his home state, the police arrested him from Surat, Gujarat, in February this year.

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During further investigation, Noor Alam’s alleged role in the fraud came to light. After gathering sufficient evidence, the cybercrime team arrested him from his native village in Bihar.

The accused was produced before a local court on Friday, where the police sought his remand for further investigation into the case.

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