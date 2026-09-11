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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nurpur police confiscate Rs 3.32-cr assets of peddlers

Nurpur police confiscate Rs 3.32-cr assets of peddlers

Cops trace hotels, shops, vehicles and bank accounts in financial probe

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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The designated NDPS court-cum-competent authority in New Delhi has confirmed the freezing of properties worth Rs 3.32 crore belonging to two drug peddlers, dealing a severe setback to the interstate drug mafia operating along the border areas of Nurpur.

The action relates to an NDPS case registered at the Damtal police station on December 29, 2025, under Sections 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act. The police had arrested Balwinder, alias Billa, son of Gyan Chand and a resident of Chhanni village in Indora tehsil, following the alleged recovery of 1.852 kg of hashish from his possession.

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According to the police, the Damtal police in Nurpur police district subsequently conducted a detailed financial probe into the movable and immovable assets of the accused to ascertain whether they were linked to the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking. The investigation led to the identification of several properties and assets, including hotels-cum-restaurants, shops, motor vehicles and bank accounts.

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According to the Nurpur district police administration, assets having a total assessed value of Rs 3.32 crore were provisionally frozen or subjected to restrictions during the financial investigation. The report, along with relevant documents and findings, was submitted to the competent authority in New Delhi for further proceedings.

The competent authority subsequently confirmed the confiscation of the identified assets through its order dated September 9, 2026 (Order No. PSA/FO/1098/DEL/2026), the police said. The police said the latest action was part of its ongoing drive to target not only drug suppliers and traffickers but also financial assets allegedly generated through the illegal trade.

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The Nurpur district police further claimed that property worth Rs 29.96 crore belonging to drug-peddling accused involved in drug trafficking had so far been seized or confiscated in 17 NDPS cases. Some other cases involving financial investigations are pending before the competent authority in New Delhi.

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