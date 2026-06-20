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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nurpur police crack vehicle theft cases, recover stolen jeeps, motorcycle

Nurpur police crack vehicle theft cases, recover stolen jeeps, motorcycle

Involvement of interstate gang suspected

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:58 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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A Mahindra jeep (HP 38B-0578) stolen from Jangonli village in Fatehpur recovered from Shahpur Kandi in Pathankot district of Punjab.
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A series of thefts involving two-wheelers and four-wheelers have been reported at various police stations in the Nurpur police district over the past two months. Following investigations and scientific surveillance, the police traced the locations where the stolen vehicles had been parked. Acting on these leads, police teams conducted raids in neighbouring Pathankot district of Punjab and recovered most of the stolen vehicles.

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According to police records, a Mahindra jeep (HP 38B-0578) was stolen from Jangonli village under Fatehpur police station on May 6. A Bolero jeep (HP 22A-2330) was reportedly stolen from Gurchal village under the Nurpur police station on June 9. On June 6, a motorcycle (HP 97-9166) was stolen from the court complex after being parked there by its owner. In another case registered at the Jawali police station, a Mahindra jeep (HP 36A-9386) was stolen on March 3 this year. In the fifth incident, a Maruti car (HP 38-9888) was stolen from an area falling under the Nurpur police station.

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The police registered FIRs under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified accused and launched investigations to trace the stolen vehicles and identify those involved in the thefts.

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Kulbhushan Verma, SP, Nurpur, said the district police recovered the stolen motorcycle from Amritsar and traced two Mahindra jeeps and a Bolero jeep to Shahpur Kandi in Pathankot district of Punjab. All four recovered vehicles were handed over to their owners.

Verma said one accused was arrested, while another suspect involved in the theft of four-wheelers was identified. “The police suspect that an organised vehicle theft gang is active in this interstate border region. Once the kingpin is arrested, the entire gang will be busted,” Verma said.

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Earlier, on May 17, the Nurpur police recovered an Alto car (HP 38B-6002) from Madhopur in Punjab. The vehicle was stolen from Ward No. 2 of Nurpur on January 8, 2025.

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