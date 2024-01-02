Nurpur police district sees over 70% rise in NDPS cases in 2023

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, January 1

In a yearlong crackdown against local drug peddlers and inter-state drug smugglers, the Nurpur district police have recorded over 70 per cent rise in the registration of cases under the NDPS Act from January to December 2023. The Nurpur police district was established during the previous Jai Ram Thakur government in August 2022.

The data procured from the district police reveals that 133 NDPS cases were registered from January 1 to December 31 last year whereas in the corresponding period in 2022, only 78 cases had been registered in the police district. The police have arrested 205 drug peddlers and inter-state drug smugglers, including 22 women peddlers, during this period.

The police have seized Rs 1.28 crore illegal drug money from the arrested peddlers in 2023 and during financial probe, their property worth Rs 1.46 crore amassed through illegal drug trade was confiscated. Apart from this, 267 cases of illicit liquor under the Excise Act were registered during this period.

According to Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan, during investigation of the NDPS cases, 36 persons out of the total 205 arrested drug peddlers were found to be habitual offenders. “The NDPS habitual offender is one against whom three or more than three NDPS cases have been registered after being caught repeatedly with contraband and after getting bail from the courts he used to re-indulge in drug peddling activities,” he said. He admitted that the habitual offenders indulging in drug peddling has become a challenge in this inter-state border district.

As per police information, the Damtal police in the Nurpur police district have arrested a habitual offender identified as Sukhdev from Damtal with 6.84-gram heroin two days ago. As many as 10 cases under the NDPS Act had already been registered against him with Indora and Damtal police stations in Nurpur police district and Pathankot and Dinanagar police stations in neigbouring Punjab.

