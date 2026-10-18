Nurpur: Police freeze assets worth Rs 74 lakh in drug case

The Competent Authority-cum-Administrator (NDPS) in New Delhi has confirmed the freezing of assets worth Rs 74.12 lakh in a narcotics case investigated by the Jawali police in Nurpur police district. With this, the total value of properties brought under action in drug-related cases has reached about Rs 30.70 crore since August 2022, when the police district was established at Nurpur.

The confirmation order was issued on October 15 under Section 68F (2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, upholding the freezing order issued by the Jawali police on September 18.

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According to Nurpur SP Ilma Efroz, the frozen assets comprise a two-storey residential building-cum-shopping complex with seven shops at Labh village in Jawali tehsil, valued at Rs 68,99,462, and a vehicle (HP38F6433) purchased for Rs 5,13,392. The vehicle is registered in the name of Ankit Chaudhary, son of Ramesh Chand alias Maheshi. The combined value of the two assets is Rs 74,12,854. She said the drive aimed to dismantle the financial backbone of drug trafficking by targeting narco-assets, in addition to arrests and seizures.

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The case originated with the registration of FIR No. 129/2025 at the Jawali police station on October 6, 2025, under Sections 20, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act, after commercial-quantity drugs were recovered from the accused, Ramesh Kumar, who was arrested by the police. The police then initiated a financial investigation to examine the properties linked to the accused and his sources of funding. Following the probe, the Jawali police issued freezing order No. 2863-2877/5A under Section 68F (1) of the Act and referred it to the Competent Authority and Administrator under the SAFEM(FOP)A and NDPS Acts for confirmation.

Police officials said the freezing of assets was expected to put pressure on the financial channels used to support the interstate drug trafficking network operating through and beyond Nurpur police district. The financial action may also help investigators trace links between local handlers, suppliers, transporters and other associates in the wider trafficking chain. Such measures are intended to prevent the reinvestment of alleged drug proceeds into further criminal activity and to weaken the logistical base of the network.

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The Nurpur police have been pursuing financial investigations alongside action against drug trafficking, with the stated objective of identifying assets allegedly acquired through illicit activities and disrupting the financial networks sustaining the trade.