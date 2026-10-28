Nurpur police freeze drug convict’s Rs 1.01-crore assets

Intensifying its crackdown on the drug mafia in the interstate border region, the Nurpur district police have stepped up action against the financial networks of narcotics traffickers. Freezing orders against assets worth Rs 1.01 crore in a drug case registered at Indora were confirmed on Monday. With this, the total value of properties frozen by the district police and confirmed by the competent authority has reached Rs 31.71 crore.

The action is part of a wider strategy under the anti-chitta campaign, which seeks to strike at the financial foundations of drug trafficking rather than limit police action to seizures, arrests and preventive detentions. Nurpur, on the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border, is an important area for policing against cross-border drug trafficking.

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According to Nurpur SP Ilma Afroz, the Competent Authority and Administrator under the SAFEM(FOP)A and NDPS Acts, New Delhi, confirmed the latest freezing order on October 26 after examining the financial investigation and records submitted by the Indora police station. She said the freezing under Chapter V-A of the NDPS Act was meant to prevent the transfer, sale or disposal of the identified assets in accordance with law. She added that assets worth over Rs 31.71 crore of drug traffickers had so far been frozen through the efforts of different police stations in the district.

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The case dates back to May 30, 2017, when FIR No. 152 was registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act against Dalbiro, a resident of Chhanni village under Indora police station, after 6.50 grams of heroin was recovered from her. A court convicted her on April 1, 2025, and sentenced her to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

As part of the financial investigation, the police examined the ownership, valuation and sources of acquisition of the properties concerned. The confirmed order covers three assets: a residential structure in Chhanni village valued at Rs 61.96 lakh, belonging to Dalbiro; a residential structure and household belongings worth Rs 32.60 lakh, associated with her son Mithun; and a Maruti Suzuki car (HP38E-0464) valued at Rs 6.98 lakh, associated with her daughter Gharo Devi.

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On Tuesday, the local police displayed the confirmed freezing orders at Chhanni village by affixing notices on the houses of Dalbiro and Mithun.