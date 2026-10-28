DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nurpur police freeze drug convict’s Rs 1.01-crore assets

Nurpur police freeze drug convict’s Rs 1.01-crore assets

article_Author
Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 09:06 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Indora police in Nurpur police district display the freezing order by affixing notices on the house of drug peddling convict Dalbiro at Chhanni on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Intensifying its crackdown on the drug mafia in the interstate border region, the Nurpur district police have stepped up action against the financial networks of narcotics traffickers. Freezing orders against assets worth Rs 1.01 crore in a drug case registered at Indora were confirmed on Monday. With this, the total value of properties frozen by the district police and confirmed by the competent authority has reached Rs 31.71 crore.

The action is part of a wider strategy under the anti-chitta campaign, which seeks to strike at the financial foundations of drug trafficking rather than limit police action to seizures, arrests and preventive detentions. Nurpur, on the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab border, is an important area for policing against cross-border drug trafficking.

Advertisement

According to Nurpur SP Ilma Afroz, the Competent Authority and Administrator under the SAFEM(FOP)A and NDPS Acts, New Delhi, confirmed the latest freezing order on October 26 after examining the financial investigation and records submitted by the Indora police station. She said the freezing under Chapter V-A of the NDPS Act was meant to prevent the transfer, sale or disposal of the identified assets in accordance with law. She added that assets worth over Rs 31.71 crore of drug traffickers had so far been frozen through the efforts of different police stations in the district.

Advertisement

The case dates back to May 30, 2017, when FIR No. 152 was registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act against Dalbiro, a resident of Chhanni village under Indora police station, after 6.50 grams of heroin was recovered from her. A court convicted her on April 1, 2025, and sentenced her to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

As part of the financial investigation, the police examined the ownership, valuation and sources of acquisition of the properties concerned. The confirmed order covers three assets: a residential structure in Chhanni village valued at Rs 61.96 lakh, belonging to Dalbiro; a residential structure and household belongings worth Rs 32.60 lakh, associated with her son Mithun; and a Maruti Suzuki car (HP38E-0464) valued at Rs 6.98 lakh, associated with her daughter Gharo Devi.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the local police displayed the confirmed freezing orders at Chhanni village by affixing notices on the houses of Dalbiro and Mithun.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts