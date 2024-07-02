Nurpur police issues alert after 2 ‘suspicious’ men in BSF uniform spotted on borders of Himachal and Punjab

Dharamsala, July 2
The Nurpur police has issued an alert after two persons in BSF uniform with suspicious antecedents were spotted in the Nangal area on the borders of Punjab and Himachal near the Damtal area of Kangra district. The Nurpur SP, Ashok Rattan, has issued an alert at all check posts in the district to keep a watch on the two persons.
The Nurpur police has already been on an alert since reports of two terrorists, reportedly spotted in the Kathua area of Jammu, were received.
The SP said that the two suspects who were seen on the borders of the Kangra district along Pathankot on Tuesday are not related to suspected terrorist alert but are criminals wanted by the police. He refused to reveal further details about the two suspects.
