Nurpur police to seize peddler's assets worth Rs 1.03 crore

Our Correpondent

Nurpur, February 25

The Nurpur police yesterday succeeded in procuring the confirmation of an order to seize Rs 1.03 crore worth of movable and immovable properties of a drug peddler.

Initially, the in-charge of Damtal police station had passed the order after investigation. The drug peddler, identified as Jonny, alias Jonna, of Chhanni village under Damtal police jurisdiction, was nabbed with 6.27 grams of heroin (chitta). He had got bail from court after remaining in police and judicial custody.

The Damtal police had assessed and calculated as Rs 1.03 crore the worth of his movable and immovable properties, including two houses at Chhanni village, three vehicles, bank fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) and other bank deposits. The movable property of the accused has been seized while the police have sealed his bank deposit accounts.

Nurpur SP Ashok Rattan said that a Quasi-Judicial Competent Authority in New Delhi had confirmed the order under Section 68 F (2) of the NDPS Act. He added that the Damtal police had arrested the accused and booked him under the NDPS Act on December 12, 2019. The accused had amassed these properties through money made in illegal trade of drugs and was facing court trials.