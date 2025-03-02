DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nurpur resident dies in Uttarakhand avalanche

Deceased's body to arrive at his native village on Tuesday
Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 10:09 PM Mar 02, 2025 IST
Army personnel carry out rescue work after several labourers got trapped under snow following an avalanche in Mana area of Chamoli district, on Sunday. PTI
A pall of gloom descended in Chho village near Khuwara in Nurpur Assembly constituency this afternoon as the sad news of the death of Mahinder Pal (40) was received by his family. The deceased had been buried alive under the snow, following an avalanche that hit Mana village near Badrinath in Uttarakhand yesterday. The Army had launched a search operation to rescue those buried under the snow.

Ram Gopal, deceased’s younger brother, said Pal had been working as a motor mechanic in a private construction company in Mana village close to the Line of Actual Control with China for the past 10 months. The deceased is survived by his wife, daughter (8) and son (3). Gopal said the news of his brother’s death had been delivered by one of his friends.

Nurpur SDM Gursimar Singh told The Tribune that after receiving the information, he had established communication in this connection with the district authorities of Chamoli in Uttarakhand. He said the body would arrive at the deceased’s native village on Tuesday.

