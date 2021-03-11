Nurpur residents get piped water twice a day

Nurpur, May 25
Residents of Nurpur have started getting piped water supply twice a day after five decades. The Jal Shakti Department successfully completed a trial to supply piped water for the second time last evening. It was their long-standing demand.
An infiltration gallery has been constructed at Jabbar Khud in Ward number 9 of the town. The new gallery has a water discharge of about 10 litres per second and is connected to the percolation well of the existing water supply scheme of Ward number 9.
According to Amit Dogra, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti division, Nurpur, a new pumping machinery has been installed for operating the water supply scheme.
