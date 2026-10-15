Nurpur residents start getting water bills, resent 81% tariff hike

Urban domestic water consumers in Nurpur and other towns of Kangra district have begun receiving water bills for five months, from April to August this year, after the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) deferred billing for 11 months — from May 2025 to March 2026. While the decision has spared consumers from having to clear accumulated dues for the deferred period, the resumption of billing with enhanced monthly charges of Rs 444 with an 81% hike has triggered resentment among residents.

The prolonged interruption in billing had raised apprehensions among households that they might eventually be asked to pay a hefty accumulated amount in one go. The Tribune had highlighted the issue on September 3, pointing out the difficulties faced by urban consumers due to the delay.

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The department, which supplies piped water to most urban local bodies in the region, had discontinued its practice of issuing bills every three months in April 2025. Both domestic and commercial consumers remained without regular bills, leaving them uncertain about their liabilities and making it difficult for households to monitor their water expenditure.

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According to official sources, the department has deferred bills for the 11-month period from May 2025 to March 2026 and resumed billing from April 2026. However, consumers have raised concern over the revised monthly charge of Rs 444 for a domestic connection, against the earlier charge of Rs 243 until March 2025.

The increase has particularly worried daily-wage earners, pensioners and economically weaker households, for whom a higher recurring utility bill adds to the pressure of managing essential expenses. The consumers are now seeking clarification on whether the latest charges represent a change in tariff structure or have been calculated under a revised policy.

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Promod Mahajan, president of the Nurpur Sudhar Sabha, and PD Sahotra, general secretary of the Town Welfare Committee, have strongly objected to the steep increase in domestic water charges. They have urged the department to provide relief to vulnerable households and ensure that bills are issued regularly.

The JSD, formerly known as the Irrigation and Public Health Department, had followed an annual water-tariff revision policy since 2005, with a 10 per cent increase every April until March 2025.

Sanjay Thakur, Superintending Engineer, JSD, Nurpur, told The Tribune that the department had issued a notification on April 2 this year and fixed domestic water charges at Rs 14 per kilolitre for urban consumers except in newly merged areas and newly formed urban local bodies. He also directed the urban consumers to install water meters on their own for paying metered charges. He said the JSD would guide the consumers for installing these meters.