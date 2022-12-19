Nurpur teacher wins award for research on TB

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 18

Nishant Gupta has been adjudged the best researcher on tuberculosis (TB) and its connection with human genes in the recently concluded three-day International Conference on Recent Advances in Biotechnology organised by

Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology in Jalandhar.

The conference was attended by scientists from Switzerland, the US, Ireland, Singapore, China and India.

Nishant of ward number 3 and a teacher in the department of biochemistry, Government Medical College, Hamirpur, presented his research work titled “CD209 receptor variants and susceptibility to TB in North Indian Punjabi population”. His work pertains to the Punjabi population and is expected to help identify new targets for developing efficient strategies to combat the TB infection.

Besides the award, he received a citation. Nishant said he found that CD209 gene plays a big role in susceptibility to TB. “This gene influences the ability of the TB pathogen to get inside the immune cells, survive and hide from the surveillance mechanisms of humans.”

