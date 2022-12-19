Nurpur teacher wins award for research on TB

Nurpur, December 18
Nishant Gupta has been adjudged the best researcher on tuberculosis (TB) and its connection with human genes in the recently concluded three-day International Conference on Recent Advances in Biotechnology organised by
Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology in Jalandhar.
The conference was attended by scientists from Switzerland, the US, Ireland, Singapore, China and India.
Nishant of ward number 3 and a teacher in the department of biochemistry, Government Medical College, Hamirpur, presented his research work titled “CD209 receptor variants and susceptibility to TB in North Indian Punjabi population”. His work pertains to the Punjabi population and is expected to help identify new targets for developing efficient strategies to combat the TB infection.
Besides the award, he received a citation. Nishant said he found that CD209 gene plays a big role in susceptibility to TB. “This gene influences the ability of the TB pathogen to get inside the immune cells, survive and hide from the surveillance mechanisms of humans.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death
Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...