Nurpur to be police district

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 2

In what could be a shot in the arm for Minister for Forest, Sports and Youth Affairs, Rakesh Pathania in the coming Assembly elections, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today announced a new police district for Nurpur.

Nurpur of Kangra district will now be the second police district after Baddi. An SP rank officer will be posted in the Nurpur police district.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at an impressive rally organized by Rakesh Pathania. Pathania had been demanding the district status for Nurpur since long.

Sources here said Pathania had made a case for the police district status for Nurpur on the plea that the area faced the problem of drug trade and was bordering Pathankot district of Punjab.

Besides the police district, the Chief Minister also announced an electrical circle for Nurpur. Now the office of Superintendent Engineer of the electricity board would be in Nurpur. Earlier, Nurpur was under the Dalhousie electrical circle.

The Chief Minister also announced new veterinary hospitals for Sulyali, Jachh, Kherian and dispensary at Baduhi. He announced upgrade of CHC, Kherian, to 30-bed centre and a PHC at Sukhar, Fattu-da-Baag. He also announced opening of an ayurvedic sub centre at Khel, Sugat and Mekhar.

Earlier, the Chief Minister dedicated 24 development projects and buildings worth Rs 100.32 crores to the people of Nurpur segment.

These included Rs 73.60 crore Finna Singh medium irrigation project, Rs 6.90 crore sports indoor stadium, Rs 5 crore fire brigade building at Boh, Rs 1.07 crore lift water supply scheme for Bassa, Hadialan, Kandi, Thalli and Kulahn villages, Rs 93.12 lakhs lift water supply scheme for Bhaleta Aghar and Panjhara area, Rs 4.58 crores lift water supply schemes for drought hit area of Nurpur, 26 tube wells constructed at the cost of Rs 2.76 crores, forest rest house, Malakwal, constructed at the cost of Rs 90 lakhs, divisional forest office building constructed at the cost of Rs 80 lakhs and cow sanctuary Suliali constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh.

The CM also performed foundation laying ceremony of 22 various developmental projects worth Rs 63.23 crore. Construction of 100-bed additional block of civil hospital Nurpur worth Rs 12.50 crores, construction of synthetic track at Chougan worth Rs 7.50 crore, construction of a library and museum at Sulyali for Rs 5 crore and construction of Lakhanpur- Chandrahan-Baranda road for Rs 4.52 crore were also planned.