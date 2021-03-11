Nurpur: Two jailed for 6 months for stalking girl

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, JUNE 5

A Jawali local court has sentenced two persons for six months’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 each for stalking and harassing a college girl. If the convicts, Kewal and Pradeep Kumar, fail to pay the fine, their imprisonment will be extended for three months.

The Bench of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Vivek Kaisth, announced the sentence in a case where the convict had been booked by the police under Sections 354 (a) (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC at Fatehpur police station in April 2013.

Additional District Attorney Ravi Kumar said the victim in her complaint had mentioned that when she walking to her home the convicts stalked her on a motorcycle and then restrained her way in an isolated place. The duo then started harassing.