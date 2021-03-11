Nurpur: Two jailed for 6 months for stalking girl

NURPUR, JUNE 5
A Jawali local court has sentenced two persons for six months’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 each for stalking and harassing a college girl. If the convicts, Kewal and Pradeep Kumar, fail to pay the fine, their imprisonment will be extended for three months.
The Bench of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Vivek Kaisth, announced the sentence in a case where the convict had been booked by the police under Sections 354 (a) (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC at Fatehpur police station in April 2013.
Additional District Attorney Ravi Kumar said the victim in her complaint had mentioned that when she walking to her home the convicts stalked her on a motorcycle and then restrained her way in an isolated place. The duo then started harassing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad