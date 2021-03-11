Nurpur’s congested market a nightmare for commuters

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 4

Frequent snarls are witnessed on the crowded and narrow stretch of the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway passing through the Chogan market in Nurpur due to increase in traffic.

The situation aggravates if a vehicle breaks down on the road. As there is no notified parking area in the Chogan market, people park their vehicles on roadsides, creating congestion.

The bus stand, built five years ago on the Old Veterinary Hospital premises, adds to congestion. The entry and exit points of the bus stand directly open on the road. These points don’t have enough space for buses to manoeuvre. As a result, buses entering and leaving the bus stand disrupt vehicular flow.

To maintain a smooth flow of traffic, the administration has employed a Home Guard jawan and a traffic police constable but they, too, feel helpless.

Traders in the market claim that frequent traffic jams are affecting their businesses. Local shopkeepers Rajiv Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Vinay, Rushant, Rakesh and Ashok Kumar lament that frequent traffic jams are a routine feature. They add that heavy traffic causes pollution and also disrupts the movement of customers coming to the market.

No notified parking