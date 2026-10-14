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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nurpur’s Samriti wins bronze at open national athletics tourney

Nurpur’s Samriti wins bronze at open national athletics tourney

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Samriti Jamwal (centre) won a bronze medal in the 200-metre race in the 65th Open National Athletics Championship held in New Delhi.
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Samriti Jamwal (21), a budding athlete from Kukher village in Simbli panchayat of Nurpur, has won a bronze medal in the 200-metre sprint at the 65th Open National Athletics Championship held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from October 8 to 11.

Samriti represented Himachal Pradesh in the prestigious championship and demonstrated her talent through consistent performances in the national-level athletics competitions. Her father, Sanjiv Jamwal, who is serving in the Police Department in Mandi, said that Samriti had earlier won the gold medal in the 200-metre race at the All-India Inter-University Athletics Championship held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in 2025.

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She also clinched the gold medal in the under-20 200-metre sprint at the 34th North Zone Open National Athletics Championship held in Jammu in October 2023. Besides, she won the gold and bronze medals at the Khelo India sports competitions held in Rajasthan in January this year.

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Samriti has been interested in sports since childhood. Her latest achievement at the national championship has brought recognition to her native village and the region, highlighting the potential of young athletes from Himachal Pradesh to excel at the national level.

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