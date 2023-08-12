Nursing student ragged in Bilaspur hospital, case registered

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 11

A case of ragging at the government nursing institute, Regional Hospital, Bilaspur, came to light today. On a complaint lodged by a first year girl student, the police registered a case of ragging.

The girl alleged that some senior students were harassing her for the past few days. She said no action was taken even on complaining to teachers and the chief medical officer (CMO).

The issue came to light when the victim was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition following overdose of medicines.

It was also learnt that the victim and her father had filed a complaint with the CMO three days ago. The hospital administration informed the police about the incident after the girl was brought to the hospital in a serious condition last night.

The victim also levelled several serious allegations against the staff of the nursing institute.

Bilaspur SP Karthikeyen Gokulchandran said the police has registered an FIR and started a probe.

