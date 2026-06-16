Oath-taking ceremony held for Lahaul-Spiti panchayat members

A district-level oath-taking ceremony for newly elected panchayat pradhans and up-pradhans of Lahaul-Spiti was held at the Tribal Museum in Keylong on Monday. Deputy Chief Whip and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania administered the oath of office and secrecy to the elected representatives in the presence of Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana and Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana.

Advertisement

Congratulating the newly elected panchayat representatives, Pathania conveyed the greetings of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and lauded the district administration for conducting the panchayat elections smoothly and peacefully. Describing panchayats as the foundation of rural development, he said they play a vital role in ensuring that government welfare schemes reach the grassroots.

Advertisement

He urged panchayat leaders to actively support the state government’s campaigns on drug de-addiction, environmental conservation and public awareness, and to take these initiatives to every village through greater community participation.

Advertisement

Emphasising digital governance, he said most panchayat services were now available online and stressed on the need for effective use of digital platforms to ensure transparency and accountability.