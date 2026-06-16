icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Oath-taking ceremony held for Lahaul-Spiti panchayat members

Oath-taking ceremony held for Lahaul-Spiti panchayat members

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:51 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania administers oath to Pradhans and Up Pradhans in Lahaul Spiti on Monday.Photo Jai Kumar
Advertisement

A district-level oath-taking ceremony for newly elected panchayat pradhans and up-pradhans of Lahaul-Spiti was held at the Tribal Museum in Keylong on Monday. Deputy Chief Whip and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania administered the oath of office and secrecy to the elected representatives in the presence of Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana and Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana.

Advertisement

Congratulating the newly elected panchayat representatives, Pathania conveyed the greetings of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and lauded the district administration for conducting the panchayat elections smoothly and peacefully. Describing panchayats as the foundation of rural development, he said they play a vital role in ensuring that government welfare schemes reach the grassroots.

Advertisement

He urged panchayat leaders to actively support the state government’s campaigns on drug de-addiction, environmental conservation and public awareness, and to take these initiatives to every village through greater community participation.

Advertisement

Emphasising digital governance, he said most panchayat services were now available online and stressed on the need for effective use of digital platforms to ensure transparency and accountability.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts