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Home / Himachal Pradesh / OBC certificate process to be reviewed: Shandil

OBC certificate process to be reviewed: Shandil

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Navneet Rathore
Shimla, Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil
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Necessary steps will be taken in the matter regarding obtaining an OBC certificate every year, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil while chairing the 13th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Other Backward Classes (OBC) Welfare Board in Shimla on Thursday.

Shandil said that Congress governments at the Centre and in the state had always remained committed to protecting the interests of the OBC members. He added that reservation in panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies and municipal corporations was introduced during the tenures of the Congress governments. He claimed that necessary improvements in the system would be made in the future, whenever required.

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The minister said that the welfare-oriented policies and sensitive governance measures of the successive Congress governments had earned it the continued support of the OBC community. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state government had provided all possible assistance over the past four years to strengthening the health and social justice sectors. He asserted that various demands and suggestions placed before the meeting would be considered sympathetically. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said that reservation in a three-tier system was introduced during the tenure of the Congress governments. He added that 33 per cent reservation for women was introduced during the tenure of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

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