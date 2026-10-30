Oberoi Group to run iconic Wildflower Hall for another 35 years, Himachal to earn Rs 2,000 crore

The Oberoi Group, through East India Hotels Ltd (EIHL), will continue to operate the prestigious Hotel Wildflower Hall at Charabra for the next 35 years, as the Himachal Pradesh government has awarded the group the rights to operate and maintain the high-end hotel. The group has been managing the property for nearly four decades.

In a post on X following the finalisation of the e-auction for the operation of the hotel, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government would receive revenue of nearly Rs 2,000 crore over the 35-year licence period.

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“The transaction is projected to generate aggregate revenue of approximately Rs 2,000 crore during the 35-year licence period, besides an upfront licence fee of Rs 24 crore and a committed minimum investment of Rs 50 crore in the hotel property,” he wrote. He added that the state had already received accruals of approximately Rs 400 crore from the property.

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The finalisation of the e-auction follows the conclusion of nearly 25 years of prolonged litigation, culminating in the restoration of the hotel property to the state government pursuant to judicial proceedings before the Supreme Court.

“The successful resolution of the Wildflower Hall matter, after nearly 25 years of litigation, was a significant achievement for the state. Our government will continue to adopt transparent, accountable and result-oriented approaches to ensure that the state's resources and assets are utilised in the best interests of its people,” Sukhu said.

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He added that the successful e-auction marked a significant milestone in the state government's efforts towards the optimal utilisation and commercial management of valuable public assets. The arrangement is expected to generate substantial and sustained recurring revenue for the State Exchequer.

An official spokesperson said here today that the government had secured an unprecedented revenue-sharing bid of 47.1 per cent of the hotel's annual gross revenue. He claimed that this was the highest-ever revenue-sharing bid in India for a transaction of this nature.

He said the e-auction, conducted through a transparent and competitive bidding process, represented a major achievement in unlocking the economic potential of the iconic property while retaining full ownership of the hotel and its underlying assets with the state government.

Background

In February 2024, after nearly 25 years of legal battle, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of Hotel Wildflower Hall from East India Hotels Ltd (EIHL), operated by the Oberoi Group, to the Himachal Pradesh Government. The state government regained possession of the hotel from EIHL on March 31, 2025.

After taking control of the property, the state government allowed the Oberoi Group to continue operating the hotel until the formalities for leasing it out through a global bidding process were completed.

Built in 1902 by Lord Kitchener, a Commander of the British Army, Wildflower Hall is a prime property spread over 100 hectares amid pristine deodar forests, atop a hill at Charabra, around 12 km from Shimla.