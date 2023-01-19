Observe green norms strictly, power project management told

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 18

The guidelines issued while granting environment and forest clearances for the Dhaula Sidh power project will have to be implemented strictly. No harm should be caused to the flora and fauna while setting up the project.

Pradeep Thakur, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, while addressing a meeting of a multi-disciplinary committee constituted by the Ministry of Forest and Climate Change, visited Jeehan village near the power project site here today.

He said it was mandatory for the project management to ensure conservation of the forest around the project site. Muck dumping must be done at identified sites only and any violation in that regard would be dealt with strictly, he added.

He said the project management should try to avoid unnecessary felling of trees while constructing various facilities there.

Project head Parminder Kumar said they would ensure environment-friendly construction at the project site.

Later, the multi-disciplinary panel members visited the construction site and reviewed the progress of work and steps being taken for environment conservation.